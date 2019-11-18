Angola takes over AU Peace and Security Council rotating chairmanship

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, November 18 - Angola takes over the rotating chairmanship of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) on December 1. ,

A Ministerial Meeting on National Reconciliation, Peace Restoration, Security and Restoration of Cohesion in Africa, will be held on December 5 in Luanda.

The country’s agenda at the presidency of AU standing decision-making organ for the prevention, management and resolution to conflict, was presented by Angolan ambassador, Francisco da Cruz on Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The diplomat said that the Luanda meeting is in the line with African Union (AU) policy on post-conflict reconstruction and development towards broader political strategies of peace consolidation and promotion of sustainable development.

The Angolan diplomat also said the meeting will pave the way for exploring new paths and means to increase the dynamic of the ongoing efforts in the continent to silence the weapons and create conditions to transform the socio-economic development, as provided for the African free trade zone and under agenda 2063.

In Addis Ababa, the agenda includes the draft report on PSC activities and the state of peace and security in Africa as well as draft report on the implementation of the main roadmap by silencing Arms in Africa by 2020.

