Uxin to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 27, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before U.S. market hours on November 27, 2019.



Uxin’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time (9:00pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on November 27, 2019, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S.: +1 866 519 4004 or +1 845 675 0437 International: +65 6713 5090 Mainland China: 400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121 Hong Kong: 800 906 601 or +852 3018 6771 Conference ID: 1882428

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until December 12, 2019:



U.S.: +1 646 254 3697 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 1882428

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.



About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading national online used car dealer in China. Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers to buy used cars through an innovative integrated online platform and offline service and fulfilment networks, which address each step of the transaction and cover the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 1,300 service centers in over 250 prefecture-level cities throughout China.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Song

Uxin Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5691 6765

Email: ir@xin.com







