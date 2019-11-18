Worldwide Coil Coatings Markets to 2024 | Analysis by Type, Application, End-use Industry & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coil Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coil coatings market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The building and construction industry is one of the largest consumers of coating resins. Additionally, there has been a significant rise in the number of residential as well as commercial construction projects owing to the rising trend of green buildings, increased rate of migration, and rapid urbanization, which has further enhanced the product demand. Apart from this, manufacturers of metallic products across various industries are opting for high-quality composite coatings



Constant improvements in the field of surface chemistry and treatment techniques are projected to create a positive outlook for the market. Due to their stress-resistant properties and flexibility, the coil coatings are also gaining rapid acceptance in the packaging material sector. High-efficiency packaging materials are experiencing significant growth in demand for storage and transportation applications. Moreover, the flourishing electronics segment is also positively influencing the industry growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzonobel N.V, PPG Industries, BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Company, Kansai Paint Company, BDM Coil Coaters, CENTRIA, Dura Coat Products, Goldin Metals, Jupiter Aluminum Corporation, Metal Coaters System, Novelis, ArcelorMittal, Arconic, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global coil coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global coil coatings industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global coil coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global coil coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global coil coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global coil coatings industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Coil Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Polyester Coil Coatings

6.2 Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings

6.3 Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings

6.4 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

6.5 Polyurethane (PU)

6.6 Plastisol Coil Coatings

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Aluminium

7.2 Steel



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Building & Construction

8.2 Appliances

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Akzonobel N.V.

14.3.2 PPG Industries

14.3.3 BASF SE

14.3.4 The Valspar Corporation

14.3.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

14.3.6 Henkel AG & Company

14.3.7 Kansai Paint Company

14.3.8 BDM Coil Coaters

14.3.9 CENTRIA

14.3.10 Dura Coat Products

14.3.11 Goldin Metals

14.3.12 Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

14.3.13 Metal Coaters System

14.3.14 Novelis

14.3.15 ArcelorMittal

14.3.16 Arconic



