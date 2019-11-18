Analysis on the Global Pre-terminated Systems Market (2019-2024): Growing Trend of VoIP, LTE & 5G Networks

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-terminated Systems Market by Component (Cables, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Connectors, and Adapter Panels), Service (Design & Engineering, Installation, and Post-installation), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pre-Terminated Systems Market is Expected to Grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of data centers and the rising demand for transmission bandwidth and network reliability. The growing trend of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks provides a major opportunity to players in the pre-terminated systems market. However, the high implementation cost of pre-terminated solutions restrains the market growth.



Enterprises and data centers vertical to hold a significant share of pre-terminated systems market by 2024



The pre-terminated systems market for the enterprises and data centers vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. In the vertical, the network of cabling systems plays a vital role in the smooth and faster transmission of voice, data, and video signals from one point to another or from one system to another by connecting two distinct user locations for sharing information. Pre-terminated solutions are used to provide a plug-and-play solution for links between switches, servers, patch panels, and zone distribution areas in data centers and IT and telecom facilities, thereby driving the growth of this market for these verticals.



APAC to be largest pre-terminated systems market by 2024



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the pre-terminated systems market during the forecast period. Data centers in this region are undergoing a dramatic change owing to the digital transformation of businesses. An increase in public and private sector investments in infrastructure projects to meet the demands of several industries, such as enterprise, banking, telecom, and government, is expected to drive the growth of the pre-terminated systems market in APAC.



Major Players Profiled

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Optical Cable Corporation (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

HellermannTyton PLC (Austria)

HUBER+SUHNER AG (Switzerland)

Belden Inc. (US)

Legrand S.A. (France)

Nexans S.A. (France)

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Establishment of Data Centers

Growing Demand for Transmission Bandwidth and Network Reliability

Restraints

High Implementation Cost of Pre-terminated Systems

Opportunities

Growing Trend of VoIP, LTE, and 5G Networks

Challenges

Security Issues Related to Optical Networks



Company Profiles



Key Players



TE Connectivity Ltd.

Business Overview

Products Offered

Recent Developments

SWOT Analysis

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Other Companies

The Cabling Company

Panduit Corp.

The Siemon Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

AFL (Fujikura Ltd.(Japan))

Cablexpress Corporation (CXtec Inc.)

Connectix Ltd.

Reichle & De-Massari AG (R&M)

Comcore Connexions Pvt Ltd. (3C3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl84vp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

