Worldwide Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2024 - Growing Use in Microfiltration & Venting Applications and Medical Accessories Presents Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market by Form (Sheets, Tapes, Membranes, Fibers), Application (Gaskets, Filtration & Sepration, Dielectric Constant), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EPTFE market size is projected to reach USD 1,104.7 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024.
In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share of 30.9%, in terms of value, of the global EPTFE market. The global EPTFE market is witnessing moderate growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region. The current market growth is also owing to the high demand from various end-use industries, such as chemical, electrical & electronics, transportation, and building & construction. However, the high manufacturing cost of EPTFE acts as a restraint to the growth of the EPTFE market.
The global market for EPTFE has been dominated by players such as W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Teadit (Austria), Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (US), Dexmet Corporation (US), Phillips Scientific, Inc. (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Poly Fluoro Ltd (India), Markel(US), and Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co., Ltd. (China), among others. These players have adopted various developmental strategies such as expansion and new product launch to expand their market shares.
Research Coverage
The report covers the ePTFE market based on form, application, end-use industry, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
- The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ePTFE market and the sub-segments.
- This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
- The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
