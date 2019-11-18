Minister Creed Announces €15m advance payments under Year 3 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today announced the commencement of advance payments under year 3 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme. The Minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85%. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed stated, “I am happy to confirm that a total of €15 million is today issuing to some 18,500 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.”

The Minister added “The scheme was introduced in order to further support the sustainability of the sheep sector and delivers on the commitment in the Programme for Partnership Government in this regard.”

Minister Creed urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. The Minister concluded:

“The fourth year of the Scheme will be opening in the new year and my Department will be in contact with farmers shortly to advise them of this. At that stage, there will also be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”

