Global Wireless Flow Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Wireless Flow Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.9%.



Surface Measurement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$360 Million by the year 2025, Surface Measurement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$100.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Surface Measurement will reach a market size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Flow Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

Wireless Technology Makes Huge Progress in Flow Sensor Ecosystem

Wireless Flow Sensors Render End-to-End Support for Industry 4.0 Initiatives

Evolving Role of IIoT Environment Creates Substantial Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Flow Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Surface Measurement (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Liquid Measurements (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Air & Gas Stream Measurements (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: The Most Accurate Flow Meters

Electromagnetic Flow Meter for Seamless Measuring of Heavy Suspensions

Thermal Flowmeters: Ideal for Low Pressure Gas Measurements

Criticality of Air & Gas Flow Measurement for Safe & Efficient Operation of Turbomachinery Drives Demand

Established Role of Flow Measurements in Automotives Builds Momentum

A Glimpse of Flow Metering Applications in Automotive Sector

Robust Long-Term Prospects for Wireless Flow Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector

A Snapshot of Flow Measurement Applications in Oil & Gas Facilities

Flow Instrumentation: A Compulsion in Petrochemical, Refining & Chemical Metering

Flow Meters for Efficient Measurement of Petrochemical Additive Injection Fluids

Irrigation Leaks: Effectively Identified with Wireless Flow Sensors

Growing Role in General Manufacturing Processes

Wireless Flow Sensors Enable Reliable Flow Measurement Instrumentation in Pharmaceutical Processing

Flow Meters Ensure Experiment Integrity and Worker Safety in Labs and R&D Facilities

Flow Meters Facilitate Precise Measurement of Fluids in Aircraft

Effective Monitoring of Fuel Systems in Marine Ships Made Possible with Wireless Flow Meters

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Wireless Flow Sensors: Introduction

Brief Overview of Select Flow Meter Technologies

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Surface Measurement (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Liquid Measurements (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Air & Gas Stream Measurements (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Flow Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Surface Measurement (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Liquid Measurements (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Air & Gas Stream Measurements (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p30ura

