A glimpse of future of immersive technology between India & Korea while Pixel Galaxy gears up for Europe with Muellners

COPENHAGEN-NEWDELHI, DENMARK-INDIA, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An immersive & extended reality technology summit -‘Korean Wave Concert’ 2019 was held this week. This summit took place at G.L. Bajaj Institute of Engineering and Management, India. It was attended by the special guests including several officials from ministries, and CXOs of edutainment industries. Several Indo-Korean delegates were also present in the audience.This event was organized by PGCIA( an initiative of Pixel Galaxy) & brought by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency ( NIPA ) of Korea in order to enhance Indo-Korean ties. It also attracted youth, students and entrepreneurial community.Upon this successful event, Pixel Galaxy announced that it will be partnering with Indo-European based firm “Muellner Internet” to align for the BTX final schedules in Aug 2020.They will shortlist and align European XR, VR/AR and gaming studios for this campaign. Muellners is active in analytics services, financial & emerging technologies.‘Consider that Asia has over 50% of the global XR market, while Europe is 2nd largest share over 25% of the global XR market, exceeding North American market share of 17%. Therefore we have chosen Asia for semifinal and Europe for final.’ said Er. Vikas Tomar, Pixel Galaxy after the announcement of taking the initiative to Europe with Muellners.‘Muellner Internet’ is a Research & Development company which also supports startups in emerging technologies with tech capital & IP based funding. It also offers analytics & financial technology services. The company is based in India & Europe. Earlier this month, Muellners had launched its banking as a platform technology for Indian financial markets.The prime focus of this global initiative remains immersive technologies in tourism, education, sports, training and other such scalable industries.With India celebrating Children’s day, on the occasion of birthdate of first Prime Minister, BTXcity also announced a collaborative competition, based on real and unheard stories. ‘‘Listening Stories are the best leisure activity for children. The best 14 stories will be selected for digitization experiences using Extended Reality technology, being used for the first time in the world. The contributor for stories will be awarded.’’ Mr. Tomar added.Participants to this event also included BTXCity, a team campaign to learn & produce XR Concepts for CREZ experience. VR/AR Content company Fix Games Co & animation studios like Studio W Baba Co, located in Seoul, South Korea, also participated in the event. They presented their emerging ‘Extended Reality’ technologies. Fix Games has built XR Centers in Korea and India, and plans on establishing more XR Centers in both countries.Haera Inc, a company that focuses on spreading Korean cultural content was also present.‘Korean Wave Concert’ also brought together domestic start-up ecosystem. It’s objective to support scaling through theestablishment of a global network was quite visible.“VilloTale Technologies, a tech start-up on rural and cultural tourism promotes real life stories and delivers content to describe and present “Bharat” as a destination to potential tourists. Operating in Uttarakhand, Villotale will use technology to scale up and generate revenues.’’ said Mr. Tomar.Mr. Tomar further added that “Hospitality industry can use 3D imaging to sell their food menu to customers and create an impossible looking technology into reality. The start-ups can use our expertise to promote their customer and user experiences’’.The future edition of ‘Korean Wave Concert’ will include numerous programs such as lectures, panel discussions, networking, exhibition, start up ecosystem tours as well as joint public-private events and ventures. A global scale event is now planned in Europe in 2020 with Muellners. It will bring together immersive tech, music & cultural community on a global scale. Muellners has always maintained that the company is keen to create a global incubating ecosystem for innovation, in their earlier Press releases.Organisations that supported this summit are:NIPA: National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of Korea has devoted itself to reinforcing the competitiveness of the ICT industry and contributes to the economic growth through efficient support and by laying the ground work for industrial technology promotion.This agency presented its objectives of facilitating a coordinated policy formulation and effective implementation of programs, projects & schemes. NIPA is also committed in sharing knowledge for promoting smart industries in both Korea and India.PGCIA : PG Centre of Innovation and Alliances for alliances in emerging trends such as Digital, AI, VR Theme zones , Immersive UX , Pro gaming and Smart transport with mentorship, infra, funds and aggregator Support. 