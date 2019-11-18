Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Technology Trend, latest Report, Business Trend and forecast 2025

New statistical report “Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are a type of vehicles which have a high ground clearance including other off-road driving characteristics. SUV’s may come in 4x4, 4x2 or all-wheel-drive configurations. There is no clear definition of an SUV, but these features form the baseline of an SUV. Recently, there was an emergence of CUV’s. The CUV’s have the looks and design of an SUV but are built on a passenger car chassis. Still, in many markets, they are considered as SUVs.

The report analyses the volume (units) and value ($) of SUV’s at a Global, Regional and Company level. The overall market size of the SUVs is estimated by analysing historical data and understanding prospects. The report also categorizes the production, consumption, export and import of SUV’s. For all the manufacturer’s mentioned, information such as manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and global market share is included in the report.

Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Small SUV

Medium SUV

Large SUV

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Overview

The report categorizes the production, consumption, exports, and imports of SUVs in regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. In 2018, a total of 29.77 Million SUV’s were sold globally. The volume also went up by 6.8%. The three largest SUV markets, Europe, China, and the USA posted the highest market share of 36.4%. This was up by 2.5% as compared to the previous year. In all the observed markets, the one major point that is observed Is that the growth of SUV’s has come at the cost of other passenger car segments.

