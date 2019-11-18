Ablation Catheters Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Ablation Catheters Market

In general terms, ablation is the removal of a part of biological tissue, usually by surgery. Surface ablations refer to ablation of the skin carried out with the help of lasers, chemicals with the help of electricity or freezing. Catheter ablation, on the other hand, refers to the minimally invasive procedure through which a cardiologist or a doctor specializing in heart will insert a flexible thin tube through blood vessels on to the heart in order to ablate or to stop abnormal electrical pathways in the heart tissue. The tube is to deliver energy in the form of heat or extreme cold or heat to modify the tissues of the heart that can cause an arrhythmia. Cardiac ablations can be done through open-heart surgery but while using catheters the process can become less invasive and short recovery times.

Once catheter ablation is complete the doctor will remove the catheter and close and bandage the opening on the patient’s arm. While the patient stays at the hospital for a minimally stipulated time the doctors monitor the heart rate and blood pressure of the patient. The movement of the patient is also limited to minimal because of the fear of bleeding.

The ablation catheters market is on a rapid growth path due to the ever-increasing demand for the equipment related to it. Unhealthy lifestyle around the world is resulting in an ever-increasing number of heart-related diseases. Blockage of the heart is one of the problems. Catheter ablation is a modern-day solution to that. In addition to that the ever-growing generic population around the world, ongoing technological advancements in the ablation catheter market, increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiac treatment procedure and growing awareness about the benefit of the ablation catheter market is driving the growth of the industry.

Segmentation

In order to have a better understanding of the ablation catheter market, it will be better to segregate it into two divisions on the basis of type and procedures. There are several key players operative in the market at present and therefore a better understanding of the competitive landscape is going to be important.

By type, the ablation catheters market is segmented into multielectrode ablation catheters and single point ablation catheters.

On the basis of procedures, the supraventricular tachycardia ablation can provide significant traction to the market.

Regional Analysis

The majority of demand in the ablation catheters market comes from North America. This has been owing to the increasing prevalence of patients with chronic illness along with rising awareness regarding minimal invasive therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth rate because of the vast patient pool and a large amount of investment in the healthcare sector.

Industry News

In January this year, Abbott received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the TactiCath Contact Force Ablation Catheter. This will be sensor-enabled and will help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation. The key players in the Ablation Catheter market will be Lombard Medical Technologies, Deltex Medical Group, Biotelemetry and Bioheart Inc among others. The Ablation Catheter market will be one that is expected to be on a robust growth path over the next few years for sure.



