Diabetes Therapeutics Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The global market for diabetes therapeutics is growing due to an increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide. The main reason behind the growing diabetes cases can be attributed to two major factors; reducing physical activities and unhealthy diet. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing stress level, lack of sleep, smoking, drinking and many other factors are influencing the disease to spread at a faster rate. Urban areas are mainly dominating than rural areas in the number of rising cases. Rising number of female patients is also a major concern.

The number of diabetes cases is rising daily. Advanced facilities to provide proper diagnosis and therapeutics plays a major role in fighting the disease. Timely diagnosing diabetes is also a major influencer of the diabetes therapeutics market. General awareness programs, proper diagnosis and treatment planning have helped to prevent or lower the number of diabetes cases in recent years. New therapeutics drugs are available in the market which has an improved effect on the patients. The diabetes therapeutics market is growing rapidly due to the advancement in medicine. The diabetes therapeutics market looks promising when it comes to diabetes treatment or prevention.

Despite the growing diabetes therapeutics market and advancement in diabetes medicines, the growth is hindered as the medicines have different effects on different patients. Side effects of drugs and stringent approval process are also a major concern for the growth of the market. However, rising awareness and advanced diagnosis facilities are proving to be a major booster for the diabetes therapeutics market growth.

Segmentation by Marketed Drugs

• Lantus (Sanofi)

• Janumet (Merck)

• Humalog (Eli Lilly)

• Victoza (Novo Nordisk)

• Trulicity (Eli Lilly)

• Januvia (Merck)

• Levemir (Novo Nordisk)

• Trajenta (Boehringer Ingelheim)

• Novolog (Novo Nordisk)

• Segmentation by Diseases

• Type 1 diabetes

• Type 2 diabetes

• Gestational diabetes

• Segmentation by Drug Class

• Insulin Therapies

• Non-Insulin Therapies

The global market for diabetes therapeutics requires an in-depth analysis because of its diverse nature. Every patient needs a thorough diagnosis, consultation and treatment because their reaction to the medicines is different. It is important to understand a customer profile and accordingly business models should be prepared to develop the market growth. The diabetes therapeutics market is segmented based on disease type and marketed products. Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes are covered under disease type segmentation. Actos, Januvia, Lantus and Lantus Solostar are covered under the marketed products segments.

Regional Analysis:

The diabetes therapeutic market has a serious geographical impact as the geographical location, culture, and food habits play a major role in spreading of diabetes. North American market is growing due to the rising number of diabetes cases, which are resulting from obesity, sedentary lifestyle, job stress and bad food habit. The European market is contributing to the growth of the diabetes therapeutics market due to changing food habits. Preference of junk food or processed foods is helping to grow the number of diabetes cases. Advanced facilities to diagnose and treat diabetic cases are also a major contributor to the diabetes therapeutics market growth in North America and Europe. Growing population and changing lifestyle are playing a key role in the growth of the diabetes therapeutics market in the Asia Pacific region. The growing number of cases among the younger population is also rising worldwide.

Industry News:

Sigrid Therapeutics developed SiPore 15, a superfine, edible silica powder, which proves to be helpful in reducing blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes or those with newly diagnosed and untreated Type 2 diabetes.



