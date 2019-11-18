Top Four Reasons to Attend Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome

Network Centric Warfare 2020

SMi Group share top reasons to attend Network Centric Warfare next February, the only conference singularly focused on battlefield network technology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investments in defence communication systems have increased significantly over the last decade. This year, the U.S. Department of Defense requested funds worth USD 236.7 billion for weapon systems acquisitions, out of which, roughly 4% (USD 10 billion) was for command, control, and communication systems. As a result, the global battlefield network market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to host the 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference , which will convene in Rome on the 3rd – 4th February 2020. As the only event singularly focused on battlefield network technology, this highly anticipated meeting is designed to enable programme managers, military professionals and industry experts to discuss and explore the latest developments, technology and opportunities across the world.To view the full agenda and speaker line-up, download the event brochure at: http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr5 Top 4 reasons to attend Network Centric Warfare 2020 1) As the only event with a focus on the Italian Army’s Forza NEC programme, delegates can meet and network with the senior leadership of the Italian Army, plus hear presentations from Chief of Army Staff, General Commanding Italian Army Logistics Command, Commandant Simulation Centre and Commander Italian Army General Planning Division.2) The conference will explore the world's leading network modernisation initiatives as the following international NCW Programmes will be covered: Forza NEC, Mission Partner Environment, Tactical Edge Network, Mime, Integrated Tactical Network, SCORPION, Federated Mission Network and Manticus Apollo Project.3) Delegates will hear from new speakers from across the world, including United States, Netherlands, Norway, Germany, France and Estonia.4) Delegates will explore opportunities and initiatives for greater interoperability between allied forces, and meet senior military leaders from NATO, Federated Mission Network Initiative and EU CIS Group.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount expiring on Friday 29th November. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr5 3rd- 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & SpaRome, ItalySponsored by: Glenair ItaliaFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



