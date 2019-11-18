Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market

Vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) is considered a debilitating long-term condition, which severely affects the quality of life in women. No estimates of lifetime incidence or global prevalence of this disease have been reported. Surveys suggest that almost half of the global population develop vulvovaginal candidiasis at least once in their lifetime. Factors such as courses of antibiotics and new sexual partners are likely to trigger the disease rate in women. The infection is more prominent among the pregnant women after treatment with antibiotics. It can also occur in women undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis can be referred to as the medicine which is consumed to cure vulvovaginal candidiasis in women. The infection is often referred to as vaginal thrush. Drugs namely, clotrimazole, miconazole, econazole, fluconazole, and other are available in the market, which helps in the treatment process. The drug is formulated in different types like pessary, cream, and others. The growing number of patients affected by candidiasis infection, coupled with the surging adoption of innovative drugs are some of the chief factors predicted to spur the demand from the vulvovaginal candidiasis market. Market players across the globe are involved in the innovation of new product development, which is likely to support the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations by the industry behemoths will surely provide tailwind to the drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) market across the globe.

Additionally, surging consumer inclination identified towards maintaining aesthetic appearance, coupled with the surging hygiene awareness, especially in developing countries will open new doors of opportunities for the market globally. On the contrary, competition faced by the market from alternative therapies and herbal medicines are likely to restrict the market growth over the estimated timeframe. Also, less research and development activities regarding these drugs and narrow pipeline molecules are predicted to slowdown the drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) market during the assessment period. Moreover, low reimbursement policies are estimated to hinder the market’s growth in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market =>

• Bayer

• Janssen

• Actavis

• Tianjin Kingyork Group

• Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical

• Cisen Pharmaceutical

Segmental Analysis

The world drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By application, the world vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) market is segmented into clotrimazole, miconazole, ketoconazole, fluconazole, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the world drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) market spans across Europe, USA, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Considering the global scenario, the USA is considered to command the largest share of the global market. The growth can be majorly accredited to the rising incidences of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) among the population of the region. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyle has impacted women health to a great extent. Changing lifestyle, especially among the working population has impacted women health, which has led to the occurrence of these ailments. Moreover, change in eating habits has affected the health, especially among the working women population. These factors are estimated to bolster the world drugs for vulvovaginal candidiasis market over the forecast period.

