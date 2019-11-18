Floor Mats Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Floor Mats Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Floor Mats Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Floor Mats Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Floor Mats Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Floor Mats market. This report focused on Floor Mats market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Floor Mats Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M, NoTrax, Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Milliken, Beaulieu, Oriental Weavers, Asditan, Milanb, Ruome, Astra, Interface, Dinarsu, Balidt, Eilisha, Balta, Infloor, Desso, Arte Espina, Dixie Group, Brintons

Market Overview

Floor mats are a type of flooring made up of textile or other synthetic material that is spread onto the floors of functional spaces. Used in various purposes from just providing an aesthetic cover to the mundane floors to serving special requirements. Floor mats can be placed at entrances to act as a cleaner or a surface to wipe one’s feet or be placed to absorb water. They can also be ergonomically modified to provide cushioning or protection and give extra traction.

The wide use of these in all spheres of infrastructural requirements from office spaces to industrial uses to mainly in-house uses has made floor mats a major consumer product. Regardless of the nature of other markets and economic conditions, goods such as these that fall under necessity and daily-use consumption stay virtually unaffected. The rise in demand for speciality products in the floor mat market seems to be the main market driving force. With new innovations and products with added features rolling out every day, the floor mats market holds huge future prospects.

The report providing the data survey for the period 2013-2025 on the global floor mats market looks to give the market size and the forecast for the coming years. It also covers the extensive list of all the major players in this particular market and gives each of their company profiles, sales data, and product specifications among other parameters. The price overview for each of the market segments covered has been given. The competitive landscape for this market along with the recent developments have also been covered.

Market Segmentation

The market has been divided into major segments based on the product application and product type. The market segments based on the major applications have been divided into residential and commercial. The major segments based on the product type would be:

• Anti-Fatigue Floor Mats – designed to provide stress relief and support for long periods of stationary working.

• Wet Area Floor Mats – used to absorb the excess water and avoid slipping. Also called anti-slip mats.

• Carpet and Entrance Floor Mats – used for aesthetic or hygiene purposes.

• Industrial and Specialty Floor Mats – designed for harsh work conditions and are heat, weld, and cut-resistant. These include nitrile rubber and clean stride matting.

Regional Overview

The major regions in the global floor mats market have been identified as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. For each of these regional markets, the individual market sizes, production data, and information regarding the import and export have been given. The regional production based on the market presence and activity of the manufacturers in these regions has been studied. The market demand and supply factors and the other aspects that influence these local markets have also been covered in this section of the report. The regional trade and the driving factors are also covered in this section.

Industry News

First Mats, a UK-based premium floor matting supplier, has aimed its new product range at office and industrial market segments with its innovative safety message floor mats. Specially designed to cater to the safety compliance of commercial and industrial spaces, these mats contain standard and custom-designed safety instructions that are printed onto mats with high-visibility print technology.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Floor Mats Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Floor Mats market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

