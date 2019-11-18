Multi-Conductor Cable Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Multi-Conductor Cable Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Multi-Conductor Cable Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Multi-Conductor Cable Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

Multi-conductor cable is an electrical cable that consists of many conductors provided with insulation sheaths present in a single cable. The strands of the cable are made of annealed tinned copper. The copper wire conductors have polyethene insulation which is placed in an outer sheath and forms a multi-conductor cable. These cables are used by technicians to mount the lights where no permanent circuiting option is available. Several circuits can be connected in a single cable using multi-conductor cables for a quick and organized way of getting large amount of circuits to be connected properly.

The multi-conductor cables are used in audio recording systems, video cameras, television studios and camera control systems, remote control circuits, data transmission systems and public address systems. These multi-conductor cables are used in communication systems and high voltage power carrier connections and are better than cable bundles that run single extension cords for long distances, tying or taping them into groups or running cables in a disorganized manner. The multi-conductor hence makes it easier for usage by the technicians and other consumers.

The global multi-conductor cable market report analyses the demand and the growth of multi-conductor cables for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The most common usage of these cables is in theatres without on-stage raceways or in systems with dimming racks that are not wired into the building. The availability of these cable sin 14, 26,28,20,22 and 24 AWG in a wide variety of configurations and features makes it more demanding and useful in the electrical power sector.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market. This report focused on Multi-Conductor Cable market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Multi-Conductor Cable Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Multi-Conductor Cable industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Multi-Conductor Cable industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Multi-Conductor Cable types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Multi-Conductor Cable industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Multi-Conductor Cable business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

Belden

Anixter

Fujitsu

Glenair

Molex

Omron

Murata

NTE Electronic

Amphonel

HARTING

TE Connectivity

Phoenix Contact

Tevelec Limited

Visual Communications

Market Segmentation

The key companies in the electrical sector prefer multi-conductor cables due to many reasons that include less labour expense, taking less space, reduced expensive on-site errors, eliminating pulling damage, cutting estimated guesswork and speeding up the devices and equipment installations. Hence, on the basis of segmentation by type, the product market can be split into Multi-Conductor Unshielded Cable and Multi-Conductor Shielded Cable. Furthermore, based on the market segmentation by applications, the multi-conductor cable product can be categorized into Communications, Medical, Electronics and others. The rising construction expenditures and the wiring connectivity are some reasons driving the demand and supply of multi-conductor cables.

Regional Overview

The increasing electrical connections and the various advancements in technology that encourages the use of multi-conductor cables instead of cable bundles is leading to the expansion of the product market. Regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. The neater and more organized alternative as compared to six individual extension cords and the ease of connections are the reason behind the growing demand for multi-conductor cables. The increasing use of multi-conductor cables in the medical and automotive sectors and other such industries are also fueling the growth of the product market. The report also focuses on the manufacturing sites, ex-factory price, market share and revenue of the key companies in the global market.

Industry News

Quick-Pull, the bundled cable manufacturer, has been acquired by One-Pull Wire and Cable Solutions, from its parent company- Memphis-based Power & Telephone Supply. This acquisition has, in turn, increased the manufacturing capabilities and expanded the product offering horizon of One-Pull that includes spiral configuration, insulated multi-conductor wire bundles and custom UL-rated tray cable.

