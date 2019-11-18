Dental Infection Control Product Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Dental Infection Control Product Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Dental Infection Control Product Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental Infection Control Product Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Dental Infection Control Product market. This report focused on Dental Infection Control Product market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Dental Infection Control Product Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Dental Infection Control Product industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Dental Infection Control Product industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Dental Infection Control Product types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Dental Infection Control Product industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Dental Infection Control Product business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

YOUNG DENTAL

Biotrol

Hu-Friedy Mfg.

Sch?lke

Air Techniques, Inc.

Colt?ne/Whaledent

Crosstex International

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona

First Medica

Halyard Health

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxilla

Market Overview

Infection control in dentistry has been undertaken quite seriously to prevent the spread of dental infections and diseases. The transmission of dental infections from one individual to another has sparked concerns among the healthcare workers and the general public. The transmission of infections involves direct contact with saliva or blood, indirect contact with contaminated instruments or surface, contact of the mucosa of the eyes, nose or mouth with the droplets or spatter, and inhalation of airborne microorganisms which leads to the usage of dental infection control products.

The dental infection control products include medicated hand washing, gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, protective clothing and instrument sterilization, and disinfection. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has introduced certain recommendations and guidelines for use in dental offices. The CDC advises dentists to use only FDA-cleared dental handpieces and before entering the examining room, all surfaces such as a dental chair, dental light, drawer handles, and countertops should be cleaned and decontaminated along with the use of sterilizer monitors that are an important part of any in-office infection control program.

The global dental infection control product market report forecasts the growth of the product market for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The American Dental Association urges the practicing dentists, dental laboratories to employ the infection control procedures as described in the 2003 CDC guidelines and 2016 CDC summary to improve infection control, risk assessment, and disease management in the oral health care sector. The report also focuses on the increase in the market share, size and volume of the global dental infection control products.

Market Segmentation

The increasing use of water/air syringes and dental instruments to treat the growing dental problems creates droplets of saliva, blood, and water leading to dental infections. The rising geriatric population and the changing lifestyle is also expected to raise the dental infection control product market. So, on the basis of market segmentation by type, the product market can be split into Evacuation, Surface Cleaners, Instrument Care, Gloves/Masks and other such. And based on the segmentation of the dental infection control product market, the product market can be categorized as GP Services, Hospitals, Dental Practice, Care Home and Home & Community Care.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa and among the regions sharing a large percentage in the global dental infection control product market. The growing prevalence of tooth decay, tooth cavity and tonsils is escalating the global market for dental infection control products. The report represents the contribution of the key companies in the product market based on the manufacturing sites, apparent consumption, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share. The increasing number of initiatives by the governmental and non-governmental organizations and agencies to create dental infection awareness among the global population is fueling the growth in the above-mentioned regions. The CDC has also recommended mandatory educational and training programs for hospital staff and people to prevent dental infections.

Industry News

Infection control and prevention products company, AMD Medicom Inc. will be announcing the launch of two new gloves in Canada, including SfeTouch MicroDefense, the first and only antimicrobial medical examination gloves as well as SafeTouch NeoNatural, the first extension of the brand into chloroprene, a material that combines the fit and softens of latex with strength and resistance of nitrile.

