Smooth Hinge Caps Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Smooth hinge caps are a packaging methodology used as a substitute for the conventional caps that use a screw-lock mechanism. These are an aesthetic and user-friendly way of providing sealing for bottles and containers. Structurally, these caps contain a fixed end that is attached to the bottle or container and the cap that is attached to it via a flexible and sturdy plastic membrane, acting as a hinge. The press-lock mechanism allows for easy use with a hinge action coupled with the convenient discharge of the contents through the nozzle or outlet.

Though mostly used with fluid content packaging, custom-designed variants of smooth hinge caps are also used in packaging of other types of materials. Most companies look to adopt such packaging solutions in order to provide better packaging and user experience. With the concept of packaging evolving from just protection for products to being a channel for promoting brand quality and brand visibility, smooth hinge caps seem to be the preferred choice among most of the manufacturers. Packaging units associated with almost all industries are looking to adopt these packaging designs.

The main market driver for the smooth hinge caps industry could be the consumer preference shown for such aesthetic and ergonomic packaging designs and the added brand value that these products provide. Since high-grade plastic is used for production, the regulations regarding the usage of plastic in industries may also affect this market. The report on the global smooth hinge caps market provides insights into the market dynamics. It also gives a study of the market status at the global, regional, and company level. The key players in this market have been profiled for a detailed company segment analysis.

Key Players of Global Smooth Hinge Caps Market =>

• Nippon Closures Co Ltd

• Interpac International Corporation

• B&C PLASTICS LTD

• RPC Group

• Closure Systems International

• Bericap GmbH

• Global Closure Systems

• AptarGroup

Market Segmentation

The smooth hinge caps market report gives a detailed study of the market structure in terms of the key component segments. The segmentation has been carried out on the basis of the product types and applications. For the segments by type, the report provides a comparative study of the growth rates. Regarding the application segments, the study is done based on the consumption analysis. The results have been presented based on the past data and include a forecast of the same for the period 2014-2025. The market split based on the product type segmentation is done into Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP). The remaining types have been categorized as others. The major segments by the application are Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Analysis

The report also covers the market from the regional angle, looking at the key geographical segments, market status and prospect. The smooth hinge caps market analysis based on the data collected from each of the regions gives insights into the production, revenue and the key manufacturers in these regions. Regarding the production and manufacturing aspects, the manufacturing cost structure extensively covers the raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, and the industry chain structure. The key regional segments in this report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The smooth hinge caps market report also gives a developmental analysis with the categorization on the production, apparent consumption, and export and import data for these regions.

Industry News

AptarGroup, Inc., the global solution provider of a range of packaging delivery solutions for consumer products, based in the USA, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Nippon Closures Co. Ltd. (NCC), a Japanese key player in this market. The deal is the fist cross-license technology and registered intellectual property exchange between the two companies and will focus on tethered beverage closures.

