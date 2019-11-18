Global Omega 3 Products Market: About this market This omega 3 products market analysis considers sales from functional food and supplements, infant nutrition, pharmaceutical, and pet food and feed products.

Our study also finds the sales of omega 3 products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the functional food and supplements segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the aging global population, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids will play a significant role in the functional food and supplements segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global omega 3 products market report looks at factors such as health benefits of omega 3 products, increasing number of product launches, and increasing mergers and acquisitions. However, product recalls, increasing fish allergy among consumers, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the omega 3 products industry over the forecast period.



Global Omega 3 Products Market: Overview

Health benefits of omega 3 products

Regular intake of omega 3 fatty acids offer various health benefits for consumers. They help fight age-related mental decline, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and heart diseases, and increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in the human body. The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) found in omega 3 fatty acids help improve eyesight. Various such benefits offered by omega 3 fatty acids are increasing their popularity among consumers which will lead to the expansion of the global omega 3 products market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of vegan omega 3 products

Globally, plant-based food products are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. This will increase the demand for vegan omega 3 products during the forecast period. One of the reasons for the shift toward plant-based diets is the health and food safety concerns with animal-based food products. Vegan people avoid animal-based products in their diets, which increases the demand for plant-based diets. Compared with animal-based diets, plant-based diets are more beneficial for human health. These diets are rich in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds. They are also rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. These diets help in lowering the risks of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global omega 3 products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading omega 3 products manufacturers, that include AKER BIOMARINE AS, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bellamy’s Australia Ltd., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestlé SA, Orkla ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Group.

Also, the omega 3 products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

