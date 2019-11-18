Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market by Offering, by Power System, by Battery Type, by Light Source, by Application, by Country Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Emergency Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Power System (Self-Contained, Central, Hybrid), by Battery Type (Ni-Cd, Ni-MH, Li-Ion, Lead-Acid), by Light Source (Fluorescent, LED, Incandescent, Induction), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea) Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

The growth in the APAC emergency lighting market can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of energy–efficient light emitting diode (LED) lights across the regionaccording to the report. The market is predicted to reach $2.1 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2019–2024).



On the basis of power system, the emergency lighting market in APAC is divided into hybrid, central, and self-contained. Out of these, during 2019–2024, the central power system division is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market in terms of revenue. This is mainly due to the longer battery life and easy battery swapping in central power systems as compare to self-contained systems.



Now, based on light source, the APAC emergency lighting market is categorized into incandescent, fluorescent, LED, induction, and others, where the ‘others’ category includes cold cathode, high intensity discharge (HID), and halogen lamps. Among these, in 2018, the LED light category held the largest revenue share in the market, and during the forecast period, it is predicted to register the fastest CAGR. This is ascribed to the rising number of government initiatives to encourage people to adopt LED lights, particularly in Japan, India, and Philippines. For instance, in 2015, the government of India initiated the national LED program, UJALA, to increase the usage of LEDs for street and home lighting.



Further, the rising spending on the infrastructure sector in India and China is strengthening the Asia-Pacific emergency lighting market. In China, there are various infrastructural projects that are ongoing, with the majority in the transportation sector. For instance, in October 2017, China inaugurated the world’s longest sea bridge joining China to Macau and Hong Kong, which costed nearly $20 billion.



Earlier, in 2015, the Indian government launched the Smart Cities Mission to build 100 cities with all modern facilities. Furthermore, in 2017, India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which fueled the demand for infrastructure in the country. Moreover, sports events, such as Winter Olympics, ICC Cricket World Cup, Asian Games, Summer Olympics, and Hockey World Cup will be organized in the APAC region in the coming years. This has already begun driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific emergency lighting market.



Moderate competition characterizes the market for emergency lighting in the region. Companies such as Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd. and Larson Electronics LLC. have been considered the frontrunners in strategic developments. These companies are majorly participating in the improvement of their product portfolios and expansion of their businesses in the region. Some of the other APAC emergency lighting market players are Beghelli S.p.A, PNE Industries Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Zumtobel Group AG, Kejie Electronic Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Eaton Corporation plc.



