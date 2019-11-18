Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, and Others), Location (Urban and Rural), and End User (Institutional and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type, Vehicle Type, Location, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663895/?utm_source=GNW



Ride-Hailing Service Market Overview :



Ride hailing is a service that allows users to book rides and pay for car services provided by transportation network companies (TNC) such as Ola, Uber, Didi Chuxing, and others through smartphones. Information of passengers is transferred to the driver by using various vehicle connectivity modes such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and vehicle to network.



The global ride-hailing service market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing increase in users of ride-hailing services and on-demand transportation services in developing regions. Moreover, this service is creating new job opportunities across the globe. For instance, Uber launched its services in 30 cities and created around 50,000 job opportunities for drivers, thereby fueling the growth of the market.



The global ride hailing service market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and region. E-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility are studied under the service type segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into four-wheeler, three-wheeler, two-wheeler, and others. By location type, it is fragmented into urban and rural. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into institutional and personal. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the ride hailing service market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc.



Key Benefits for Ride-Hailing Service Market :



This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global ride-hailing service market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.



The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.



The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.



The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.



Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



Ride-Hailing Service Key Market Segments :



BY SERVICE TYPE

E-hailing



Car Rental



Car Sharing



Station-based Mobility



BY VEHICLE TYPE

Two-wheeler



Three-wheeler



Four-wheeler



Others (Van and Bus)



BY LOCATION TYPE

Urban



Rural



BY END USER

Institutional



Personal



BY REGION

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.