Virtual Router Market by Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Virtual router is a software-based routing framework that facilitates the host machine to function as a typical hardware router over a local area network. In virtual routing, a form of network functions virtualization (NFV), the functions of traditional hardware-based network appliances are converted to software than can be run on standard Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware. This reduces the hardware costs and alleviates the need for proprietary hardware platform.



The need to improve network agility and efficient scale out, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and surge in the demand for software defined networking (SDN) and NFV are anticipated to fuel the adoption of virtual router. However, security concerns associated with the virtualized environment are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements of virtual router software are expected to present major growth opportunities for the global virtual router market in future.



The global virtual router market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software and services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into service provider and enterprise. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report provides the profiles of key players, namely 128 Technology, Nokia, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 6WIND, Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems), Ericsson, Juniper Networks, and Netronome.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual router market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global virtual router industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global virtual router market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



By Component

Software

Services



By End User

Service Provider

End User



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Market Players

128 Technology

6WIND

Broadcom (Brocade Communications Systems)

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Juniper Networks

Netronome

Nokia

