The automotive turbocharger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%

during the forecast period, where the market in 2019 is estimated to be USD 12. 5 billion and is projected to reach USD 26. 4 billion by 2027. The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as upcoming regulation in Asian countries such as China and India, increased production of mild-hybrid vehicles, and increased popularity of TGDI among others.

Some of the market restraining factors are the declining share of diesel vehicles, a recent decline in global vehicle production, and possible shift towards electric cars.



Aluminum is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for turbochargers

The automotive turbocharger consists of various components like turbine, turbocharger housing, compressor housing, bearings, and turbocharger shaft.Cast Iron, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Nickel-based alloys, Titanium-alloys are the essential materials used for the manufacturing of turbochargers.



The durability of turbocharger components at high temperatures depends upon the type of material been used for it. Owing to the light-weighting trend, and the benefits offered by Aluminum over cast iron, the demand for Al is estimated to be the largest in the coming years.



Passenger car segment is estimated as the largest market for turbocharger.



Passenger cars is the major market for turbochargers in vehicle segment considering the overall production globally.According to ACEA, the passenger car production hit 79 million in 2018 and is expected to go beyond 100 million by 2024-2025, with Asia Pacific and North America being the leading regions.



In 2018, Asia Oceania passenger car production was around 43.4 million units as compared to 44.8 million units in 2017. In 2018, the Asia Oceania region accounted for 61.5% of the global passenger car production, whereas China accounted for 33.3% of the global passenger car production, which makes Asia Oceania is the largest market for turbochargers.



Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers.The automotive industry has changed the landscape of the Asia Pacific region.



Increased production of automobiles, the presence of key players such as IHI, continental AG, Mitsubishi heavy industries, BorgWarner have broadened the scope for turbochargers in this region.China’s passenger car production is estimated to cross 24 million by 2024, with 50% of them already equipped with TGDI now will expand the turbocharger market.



Other emerging economies stress on cleaner vehicles such as Mild hybrid vehicles, and stringent emission norms will positively impact the turbocharger industry in the future.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 - 70%, Tier-2 - 20%, and OEMs - 10%

• By Designation: C level - 40 % ,D level – 35%, Others- 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific –20 %, Europe –50 %, North America -25 %, and RoW –5 %



Note: “Others” includes sales, marketing, and product managers.



Company tiers are based on the value chain; the revenue of the company is not considered.



Tier I are Turbocharger manufacturers, while Tier II are suppliers of turbocharger and its components and materials.



Automotive turbocharger market consists of key manufacturers such as Honeywell (US), BorgWarner (US), MHI (Japan), IHI (Japan), and Continental (Germany) are the critical turbocharger manufacturers globally. The other players in the turbocharger market are - Bosch Mahle (Germany), Cummins (US), ABB (Switzerland), TEL (India), and Delphi Technologies (UK), Rotomaster International (Canada), Precision Turbo & Engine INC(US), Turbonetics(US), Turbo International (US), Kompressorenabu Bannewitz GMBH(Germany), Turbo Dynamic Ltd.(UK), Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd.(China), Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd. (China), Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), Calsonic Kansei (Japan).



Research Coverage

Technology segments the automotive turbocharger market (VGT, Wastegate, Electric Turbocharger & Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, Truck, Bus), Off-highway application (Agricultural Tractor, Construction Equipment), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel and CNG/Alternate Fuel), By Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum, & Others), Aftermarket (Light duty and Heavy duty vehicle), and Region ((Asia Oceania (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and others), Europe (Germany, Spain, Turkey, France, Russia, UK, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, others), North America (Canada, Mexico, US), Row (Brazil, South Africa, Iran, Argentina RoW others)).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



This report provides insights concerning the following points:

• Technology-wise market sizing & forecast of automotive turbochargers, which is further split into regions. The study would also give the future trend of electric turbochargers, with growth of mild-hybrid vehicles

• The automotive turbochargers market is also discussed in terms of materials used in the turbochargers at present, and material shift which would be observed in coming years

• Another aspect covered in the study is analysis of turbocharger market in terms of fuel type. The report discusses on change in fuel types historically vs present and which fuel type would be preferred in coming years

• The demand for turbochargers is further analyzed for On- & Off-Highway vehicles. The demand for turbochargers in On-Highway vehicle type is discussed at country-level, whereas the OHV turbocharger demand is discussed at regional level.

• The study also discusses the aftermarket potential of automotive turbochargers in light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

• The report covers Competitive Leadership Mapping (micro-quadrant analysis) on the major players that offer automotive turbochargers in the global market.

