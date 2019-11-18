Alcoholic Drinks Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant percentage of the general population consumes alcoholic drinks. However, Governments across the world differ over the consumption levels and have derived various strategies and regulations in accordance with their country’s faith. Almost all young and mature adults consume these beverages, either on a regular basis or during social gatherings. Since there is a rising consciousness for being socially recognized, the demand for these products is said to increase over the forecast period.

The global alcoholic drinks market has been doing good in 2019 and it is expected to grow steadily through the forecast period. While there are several alcoholic drinks on the market, distilled spirits, beer from the popular barley and wine from the delicious grapes make up the major share. In other words, these drinks have been in demand across cultures and regions for several decades and the trend is expected to continue. The pricing of these drinks depends upon a number of factors, the primary ones being production costs and duties levied. There are a number of locally made drinks as well that are mostly in demand in the local markets.

The young adults, rise in disposable incomes across regions and the desire of the consumers to relish super premium alcoholic drinks are fueling the global alcoholic beverages market. However, the high cost of premium products and the health concerns associated with the consumption of alcoholic drinks are challenges that the industry players need to deal with. Honey-derived commodities are creating the demand in the recent times and the manufacturers are considering the alternative.



Segmentation

The global alcoholic drinks market can be fragmented on the basis of:

Type: Wine, Beer, Distilled spirits, Other

Distilled spirits such as Whiskey and Vodka have dominated the market and are expected to create more demand in the future.

Distribution channel: Convenience Stores, Liquor stores, On Premises, Grocery shops, Supermarkets, Online Retailing

Supermarkets have fueled the growth of alcoholic drinks market since they have cropped up in almost all major cities and towns across the globe. Rapid urbanization and enhanced levels of disposable income have boosted this segment.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to create a great demand for alcoholic drinks over the forecast period. This is due to the growth of the young demographic in the region as well the inclination of the consumers towards top quality beverages. India and China in the Asia-Pacific region are emerging markets since there is a growing population of young adults here. Europe has held the largest share and is expected to grow at a rapid pace followed by Latin America, Middle east and Africa due to the steep increase in the alcohol consumption population in these regions.

Latest Industry News

According to industry experts, major players in the alcoholic drinks market are coming up with innovative and low-calorie products that boast of superior ingredients in order to draw the customers. The highly competitive industry is becoming creative and looking to exceed consumer expectations by creating unique beverages of outstanding quality.

