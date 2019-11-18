Iron Oxide Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The product portfolio of iron oxide is increasing considering the development of new applications for this compound. The trend within the iron oxide industry is to invest a considerable amount into research and development, alongside delivering quality-grade compounds to customers.

The global iron oxide market is expanding at a steady rate and this growth can be attributed to several factors. Iron oxide is a commonly occurring chemical compound composed of iron (Fe) and oxides and are mainly used in the form of iron ores, pigments, catalysts, and more. The growth of the iron oxide market can mainly be attributed to the rise in construction industry output on a global scale. Within the construction industry alone, iron oxide finds several uses such as in the colouring of the different construction materials like concrete blocks, bricks, ready-mixed concrete, and roofing tiles. The rapid urbanization of land space involves a high level of participation from the construction industry. The rise in urban and civil projects has promoted construction activities, thereby resulting in an increase in demand for iron oxide. The use of iron oxide for other applications such as paints, coatings, plastics, ceramics, and chemicals are sure to hike the demand further.



Segmentation:

The global iron oxide market is segmented based on the different grades of the compound that can be manufactured and sold, as well as the different industries that are investing in iron oxide. The iron oxide market is currently segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market can be classified into Iron(II) Oxide, Iron(II,III) Oxides, and Iron(III) Oxide. Based on applications, the iron oxide market currently sees demand stemming from industries that manufacture paints & coatings, food, pharmaceuticals and others.

Regional Overview:

The global iron oxide market study is carried out based on the different trends, market strategies, and risks involved in the industry. The iron oxide market study covers the following regions - North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

