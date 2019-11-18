Global Colloidal Gold Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been observed that top companies are now putting their maximum efforts for innovations, and Research & Development in Colloidal Gold is another trend identified in the market. Utilization of these particles as nanorods has helped the medical experts or doctors to detect cancerous tumors to offer better treatment effectively. On the other side, the increase in various favorable government policies in developing nations is also expected to propel the market growth. Volatility in gold prices may hamper the growth of this market.



Speaking about Colloidal Gold, this is known as gold nanoparticles that comes with some unique physical and optical properties. The diameters can range from 1nm to 100nm. The unique features of this nanoparticle have been extensively researched and used in various technological applications, for example, therapeutic agents, sensory probes, organic photovoltaics, and more. The best thing about these gold particles is they can customize by changing their size, size, and surface chemistry. It has been forecasted that during the forecast period, the market will grow at around 10 percent CAGR.

By the end of 2025, the Colloidal Gold market is projected to cross $ 6.33 billion. Growing demand for such particles from different end-use industries, rising demand for t nanotechnology in the healthcare industry and rapid technological advancement, are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of this market. Rising awareness for various nanomaterials for the detection and treatment of tumor cells is now trending in this market, creating massive opportunities for market growth. The key players are also introducing new products to expand their customer base.

Key Players:

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

nanoComposix

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Innova Biosciences

Metalor

NanoBio Chemicals India

NanoHybrids

Solaris Nanoscinces

Market Segment Overview

The global market for Colloidal Gold is segmented on the basis of application, product type, and the regions. On the basis of applications, it is segmented into the industry and life science. Among these, the life science segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. These nanoparticles are extensively used in targeted drug delivery systems. These systems are an advanced drug delivery system where these nanoparticles deliver the active drug agent. Now coming to the product-type based segment, it is split into oil-soluble and water-soluble. As per the latest market report, the water-soluble type is anticipated to cover the largest market share.

Regional Segment Overview

The global Colloidal Gold market, based on geography, is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, market experts have also segmented the market on the basis of the country to carefully analyze various country-level markets’ current condition and future growth. So, the market is divided into India, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Egypt, North and South Africa, GCC Countries, and others. As per the market report, North America’s regional market is expected to dominate the market. The reason behind this is the growing demand for various applications, such as photovoltaic cells.

Industry News

In July 2019, TANAKA KIKINZOKU OGYO K.K. informed that its group company called Electroplating Engineers of Japan Ltd’s plating equipment business division would merge with Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co. With this, the company will be able to strengthen its business structure. Besides, with this, the company will be able to offer enhanced customer services.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

