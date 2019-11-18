Dr. Jane Katz of Global Aquatics to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swimming keeps your heart rate up, takes impact stress off your body and builds endurance. Nearly all of your muscles are used during swimming.

Dr. Jane Katz has taught thousands of students how to swim. A pioneer in aquatics, Dr. Katz has been recognized for her work as an innovator, educator and author on the benefits of water fitness.

“Swimming is one of the best things you can do to get stronger, take care of yourself and free your body from the pounding,” says Dr. Katz. “It makes me feel weightless. After you swim, you feel great. No matter how you entered the water, 99.4% of the time you feel better when you finish, even if you were tired beforehand.”

Dr. Jane Katz is a professor in the Department of Health and Physical Education at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, teaching fitness and swimming to New York City’s police and firefighters since 1964. In 2012, Dr. Katz received the Distinguished Educator Award from City College of New York, presented annually to “individuals who have made significant contributions in the field of education.”

Dr. Katz’s company, Global Aquatics has published 16 aquatics books, including Swimming for Total Fitness and Your Water Workout, and produced several DVDs on swimming for fun and fitness. Swimming for Total Fitness was published 40 years ago and is still read today.

“Where I grew up in the Lower East Side, if somebody wanted to learn swim, I would teach them, especially people who had not the experience or had a bad experience,” recalls Dr. Katz. “People often say ‘I can swim, but I can't breathe.’ Well, if you can't breathe, you're not going very far, but it's never too late.”

And swimming isn’t just for fitness, says Dr. Katz. It’s an important life-saving survival skill.

“Basic skills like treading water are so important,” says Dr. Katz. “If you have that, you can survive in a situation that is certainly less than ideal. If you want to go forward, you need to push water back, not up and down and splashing. Let the water work for you.”

Dr. Katz recently launched a new program called "Wets for Vets, teaching water exercise techniques for veterans.

For more information, visit www.drjanekatz.com



