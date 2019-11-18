Arrcus Honored as CNBC Upstart 100 and IDC Innovator

Software-Driven Networking Solutions Leader Recognized as One of the Most Promising Companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus , a leading provider of software-driven solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected world, announced that it had been honored by CNBC as an Upstart 100 , that recognizes the most promising up-and-coming companies with the potential to transform industries, and also recently recognized as an IDC Innovator .



Arrcus has delivered networking innovations and solutions that provide a single, unified architecture across physical, virtual and cloud network environments while delivering operational flexibility, superior performance, and security. As a result, its customers are cost-effectively designing, deploying, and managing infrastructure today while seamlessly scaling to the needs of hyperscale cloud, edge, as well as 5G networks and beyond.

By bringing together an unparalleled combination of talent and expertise, Arrcus is democratizing the networking industry with their network operating system, ArcOS , which provides compelling alternatives to incumbent solutions by focusing on simplicity, security, and programmability. By leveraging the latest advances in merchant silicon, their solutions ensure open integration, rapid portability, and cost effectiveness, giving organizations maximum flexibility to accommodate rapidly evolving business models. Additionally, the ArcOS software architecture has the foundational attributes to scale out to an open aggregated routing solution to address cloud-based networking that allows for flexible, on-demand, cost-effective bandwidth.

“This has been a remarkable year for Arrcus, we are honored to be named a CNBC Upstart 100 company and IDC Innovator,” said Devesh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Arrcus. “We are re-shaping the networking industry as the modern OEM that provides best-in-class software, flexible consumption models and the lowest TCO to our customers. The response to ArcOS this year has been phenomenal with Fortune 100 companies, which has led us to achieving double digit customer adoption and we’re heading into 2020 with a very strong pipeline.”

Arrcus stood out as one of the world’s most promising venture-backed businesses transforming the $60B networking industry. The CNBC Upstart 100 and the IDC Innovator honor adds to Arrcus’ significant momentum over the past year.

Additional Resources

For additional information and to view the full CNBC Upstart 100 list, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/upstart/



For more information on IDC Innovator visit: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US45587219



For more information on Arrcus:

https://www.arrcus.com/resources/blog/

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to provide software-powered network transformation for the interconnected world. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and strategic company builders.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.



For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc .



Media and Analyst Inquiries

Jin Woo

+1 (408) 884-1965

press@arrcus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.