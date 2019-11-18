THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:15 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the six bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 3702 – Reforming Disaster Recovery Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Financial Services) H.R. 4300 – Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) H.R. 4029 – Tribal Access to Homeless Assistance Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Financial Services) H.R. 5084 – Improving Corporate Governance through Diversity Act of 2019 (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services) H.R. 4344 – Investor Protection and Capital Markets Fairness Act, as amended (Rep. McAdams – Financial Services) H.R. 4634 – Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)