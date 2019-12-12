Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Idaho Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Compensation!

To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Idaho the Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer in Idaho will not link their lung cancer to asbestos but people who had heavy exposure to asbestos are five times more likely to get lung cancer than people who were not. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were not just set up for people with mesothelioma-they were also set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer too as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

The Advocate says, "If you are the wife, adult son/daughter or a friend of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you are certain they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at a workplace please give them our number and please have them call us at 800-814-0303. The financial compensation for people might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, we want to do everything possible to help people like this to get compensated in Idaho and or nationwide." https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Idaho the Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Idaho and nationwide. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is very proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Lewiston or anywhere in Idaho.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Idaho include US Navy Veterans, workers at the Naval Reactors Facility outside of Idaho Falls, miners in Northern Idaho, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, smelter workers, pulp or paper mill workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.