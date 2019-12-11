Georgia US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Georgia To Call for Direct Access to the Attorneys at the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 about what could be compensation if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 about what could be significant financial compensation if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. Most people think the asbestos trust funds were only set up for people with mesothelioma. In reality-the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were also set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer too.

"Most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated and we think that is wrong. If your husband, dad or friend now has lung cancer and you know they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put you in contact with the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have achieved over a billion dollars in compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate offers a free service they call the 'list' to help a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma receive the best possible financial compensation results. The list documents how, where and when a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos and it is this information that becomes the foundation for their compensation claim as the Advocate would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Georgia.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



