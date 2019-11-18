Vegas Stronger Hosts Parent Vaping Awareness Presentation at Sierra Vista High School

The Las Vegas local nonprofit aims to work with local high school to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, along with Recovery Advocate David Marlon, will be hosting a Parent Vaping Awareness Presentation with Sierra Vista High School on Tuesday, November 19th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Featured speakers will include Heather Doto of Nevada Child Seekers, Commissioner Mike Naft, Attorney Robert Eglet, and Vegas Stronger nonprofit founder David Marlon. The event is open to the public.

Dr. John Anzalone, Principal of Sierra Vista High School, believes this will be a key event for students and their families. “It is important that we as a community get out in front of this national epidemic. We have far too many young people finding themselves addicted to vaping, and our schools need to take the lead to help solve this issue.”

The presentation will focus mainly on the health matters arising from increased use of vaping, why parents should be having conversations with their children about vaping, and how to address the matter in the home. Other topics will include legal issues and governmental matters surrounding vaping amongst teens.

“The systemic and predatory marketing of vape companies have been preying on our children,” said Marlon. “Addiction treatment is effective, but they have maniacally addicted a generation. We need to recognize the depth of this and education the parents and our children.”

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2019 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.



