Issued by YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Wins Award From Expertise.com

Innovative, growing real estate office Your Home Sold Guaranteed continues to be recognized for its superior service. The latest is from the extremely well-regarded Expertise.com.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is increasingly obvious that there is a better way to approach selling and buying homes. Proof of this is Los Angeles-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, an office that is being quite disruptive in the local real estate world approaching things in a fresh way that tries to put the client experience first and to keep costs low. In exciting news, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently celebrated being named the 2019 list of the Best Real Estate Agents in Los Angeles from Expertise.com. This is after a nationwide review from the acclaimed website.

“This is really wonderful to see both our own Rudy Lira Kusuma and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty make the Expertise.com Best Real Estate Agents list,” commented a spokesperson from the office. “We will continue doing everything we can to deliver exceptional service.”

Over 1490 agents were reviewed by Expertise.com to come up with the top 20 list. 25 different factors were considered when making the decision.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed helps buy and sell both residential and commercial property in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas. Rudy Kusuma and his team have a combined experience of over $100 million in real estate transactions.

The results-driven office strives to be the best place to buy and sell real estate for clients, to be the best stewards for shareholders, and give to give their best to the local community.

For more information be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

