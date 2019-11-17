Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Wins Award From Expertise.com

Innovative, growing real estate office Your Home Sold Guaranteed continues to be recognized for its superior service. The latest is from the extremely well-regarded Expertise.com.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is increasingly obvious that there is a better way to approach selling and buying homes. Proof of this is Los Angeles-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, an office that is being quite disruptive in the local real estate world approaching things in a fresh way that tries to put the client experience first and to keep costs low. In exciting news, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently celebrated being named the 2019 list of the Best Real Estate Agents in Los Angeles from Expertise.com. This is after a nationwide review from the acclaimed website.

“This is really wonderful to see both our own Rudy Lira Kusuma and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty make the Expertise.com Best Real Estate Agents list,” commented a spokesperson from the office. “We will continue doing everything we can to deliver exceptional service.”

Over 1490 agents were reviewed by Expertise.com to come up with the top 20 list. 25 different factors were considered when making the decision.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed helps buy and sell both residential and commercial property in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas. Rudy Kusuma and his team have a combined experience of over $100 million in real estate transactions.

The results-driven office strives to be the best place to buy and sell real estate for clients, to be the best stewards for shareholders, and give to give their best to the local community.

For more information be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

