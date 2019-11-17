Skanda Media Group jumpstarts the Holiday Season with a Star-Studded Comedy Fiesta.

HOLIDAY SEASON COMEDY FIESTA Healing you and the Planet through Comedy

iHeartRadio KUBE 93.3 and Skanda Media Group (SMG) come together for Healing with Humor show at Accesso Showare Center In Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first iHeartRadio-SMG Comedy Fiesta will celebrate the best in StandUp comedy on a Friday evening December the sixth with star-studded performances by DL Hughley, Lil Duval, Gary Owen, Ali Siddiq and Gastor Almonte with a special opening musical act introducing Tay Da Prince (John Legend’s Nephew) at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle.The event, hosted by Aida Rodriguez and Joe Torry with music by DJ Charma will also be a benefit show for the Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Amazon Rainforest. Healing With Humor by Skanda Media Group and iHeart Radio is part of a ten city tour that includes Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Miami, New Orleans,Los Angeles, Charlotte, San Francisco and Las Vegas.Pierre Dixon, the Executive Director and Show Producer of SMG says, "Healing with Humor was conceptualized to address the contemporary crisis points like Amazon Rainforest, Gun Violence and many such pressing issues in today's world using the mediums of comedy and entertainment as a basis to start the conversation."Nagendra Karri, the CEO of Skanda Media has also announced Freedom4SAS in addition to Healing with Humor as the other upcoming in-house productions that is currently in development to focus on the integration of fashion, music and art to celebrate the spirit of SAS (Sexual Assault Survivors)."We need art in any form to heal the world. Building different intellectual properties that can define the core values of our everyday life is very important in today's world. That is our main objective in driving new-age concepts like Healing with Humor and Freedom4SAS. We are in the process of building a good team by bringing in some really bright individuals who have the capacity to contribute in executing our vision in the long term." says Karri, who is currently in negotiations with various streaming giants in order to make the properties a household name in US and around the world.The iHeartRadio-Skanda Media Group Comedy Fiesta Healing With Humor is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized comedy events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.Proud partners of the Healing with Humor 2019 include iHEARTRADIO, KUBE 93.3, Skanda Media Group, Accesso Showare Center and Love Notes Foundation.About iHeartMediaiHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.About Skanda Media GroupSkanda Media Group is a diversified media conglomerate with a dedication to films, live shows, television, digital media and talent management divisions. Healing with humor is a platform that aims to deliver laughter through stand up comedy with some of the funniest guys known to America. The goal is to bring back joy in people’s lives through laughter, shed light on contemporary crises and support causes that need our attention. Visit Healinwithumor.com for more information on the show. Freedom 4 SAS is an artistic endeavor designed and conceptualized to celebrate the spirit of sexual assault survivors by bringing together the world of fashion, music and art. Check out skandamedia.com for more company information.

Kickstart your Holiday Season with friends and family. Healing you and the Planet through Comedy.,



