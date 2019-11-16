Marty Brounstein, Acclaimed Author, Kicks Off San Francisco Bay Area Speaking Event for Inspiring Holocaust Book

Marty Brounstein, Acclaimed Author

The acclaimed author will be returning to Northern California for a speaking event to keep sharing his inspirational story of courage, compassion, and rescue.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Brounstein, acclaimed author, keynote speaker, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Holocaust Book - 2019”, has certainly had a busy year so far. He first received the prestigious honor of the Jefferson Award on August 26, 2019, which recognizes those who perform acts of public service and good in America.

The award came from the San Francisco CBS media partner and was given to him for his work on his powerful book, “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.” The Jefferson Awards Foundation, also known as Multiplying Good, is a nonprofit organization that recognizes people who perform acts of public service and good in America. It was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard.

The following month, Marty celebrated September 25, 2019 by delivering his workplace program “The Courage and Compassion To Do the Right Thing: A Lesson in Making a Positive Difference” for the management staff in the City of Vacaville, where he presented an engaging storytelling presentation in the first hour and then engaged the group in rich discussion before concluding with a book signing.

At the conclusion of the program, many remarked how inspirational they found the story, how fast the three-hour workshop sped by, and how relevant the discussion was for application into their roles today. A special thanks goes to City Manager Jeremy Craig and Employee Relations Manager Sandy Hess for making this workshop happen.

Now, Marty is headed back to the Bay Area in Gilroy, California for a new public storytelling presentation event to keep sharing his inspirational story of courage, compassion, and rescue related to his book, “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.” The event is titled “Story of Courage, Compassion, and Rescue.”

The event will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Black Blox Theater at Christopher High School. See the attached itinerary below for the specific location and time. Marty has established a beautiful tradition with Christopher High and is back for the 8th year to share his special story there. The event is open to the community.

Marty is the humble messenger for a Righteous Christian couple from the Netherlands named Frans and Mien Wijnakker, whose heroic rescue efforts saved the lives of over two dozen Jews. Their courage and compassion provide a positive and moving story amidst the horrific tragedy known as the Holocaust, with lessons for our lives today. Marty also has a meaningful personal connection to this story, which he reveals in his engaging storytelling presentation. All are welcome.

------------------------------------------

PUBLIC EVENT

*Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Christopher High School

Black Box Theater

850 Day Road

Gilroy, CA 95020

For further information, contact English teacher Emily Diaz

emily.diaz@gilroyunified.org



