Kingsferry Capital Management Group Limited Announces Sale of Common Shares of Home Capital Group Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsferry Capital Management Group Limited (“Kingsferry”) announces that it has sold, on behalf of a managed account, 752,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital”), representing approximately 1.31% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares were sold during the period of November 13, 2019 to November 15, 2019 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of C$34.02 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of C$25,580,549.



Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares described above, Kingsferry had control and direction over a total of 6,364,800 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the disposition, Kingsferry exercises control and direction over 5,612,800 Common Shares, which represents approximately 9.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Depending on market and other conditions, Kingsferry may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Home Capital through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

As Kingsferry now controls or directs less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, it has ceased to be a “reporting insider” as defined in National Instrument 55-104 and is also no longer subject to early warning reporting obligations under National Instrument 62-103.

Home Capital’s head office address is 145 King Street West, Suite 2300, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J8.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, please visit www.sedar.com or contact:

Hugo Chan, Chief Investment Officer

+1 213 348 6013

Kingsferry Capital Management Group Limited

3076 Sir Francis Drake’s Highway

Road Town, Tortola

British Virgin Islands



