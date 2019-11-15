House Democrats Vote to Support Job Creation, Ensure American Businesses Can Remain Globally Competitive

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House entered the public phase of the impeachment inquiry and the American people heard directly from non-partisan, career public servants about how the President abused the power of his office to bribe a foreign government to investigate a political rival and interfere in our elections for his personal gain. Following testimony this week, the facts are clear and uncontested: there was a sustained pressure campaign by the President and his allies to use military assistance and a White House meeting to bribe Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival. It was shameful that Republicans attacked the whistleblower and focused on debunked conspiracy theories during this week’s hearings, rather than address the serious abuse of power detailed by witnesses. No one is above the law, including the President. As hearings continue next week, House Democrats will continue to pursue the facts on behalf of the American people and uphold our oath of office to defend the rule of law and the Constitution.

The House is also at work conducting the business of the American people. I was very pleased that we passed a reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank on a bipartisan basis this week. In doing so, the House has ensured that the agency can continue to create and sustain jobs here at home, finance U.S. exports at no cost to the taxpayer, and help businesses compete on a level-playing field. I have been a strong proponent of the Export-Import Bank for many years, and I’m proud we passed this long-term reauthorization today. I urge Senator McConnell to take up and pass this bill as soon as possible, so the agency can continue to support and create American jobs.

Next week, the House will vote on a continuing resolution through December 20 to keep government open and operating on behalf of the American people. Due to the Senate’s inability to get its work done, this continuing resolution is necessary to provide more time for the Senate to work with the House on allocations for all twelve appropriations bills. We must use the additional time we have to reach agreement on those allocations and pass appropriation bills in line with the bipartisan budget caps agreement. I urge the Senate to work in good faith with us to fully fund the government before the end of the year and provide the American people with the certainty their government will be responsibly funded.

