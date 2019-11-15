Angola signs agreements with Italy's ENI

Rome, ANGOLA, November 15 - The Angolan government signed last Wednesday in Rome, Italy, five agreements with the Italian oil company ENI, focusing on renewable energy, health and hydrocarbon research.,

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the ENI's Executive-President, Claudio Descalzi, and the Angolan Executive representatives, in the ambit of President João Lourenço’s two-day official visit to the Vatican, a state in the center of Rome.

In the end of the act, the minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino de Azevedo, confirmed that five documents were signed, being two of them relating to oil activity, specifically the exploration in the offshore block 1/14, where ENI operates with 35 percent, and in the Cabinda block, both in the northern Cabinda Province.

The official stressed that in those blocks “there is a strong technology transfer component for Sonangol”.

Both parties signed as well agreements outside the oil and gas sector, such as a support to Health Ministry with the objective of training health specialists and equipping health centres and a partnership between Sonangol and ENI in the area of renewable energy.

“A concession contract was signed for the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Caraculo, in the south-western Province of Namibe, so that we can also contribute to the national energy matrix,” said the minister.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil signed also with ENI, a development project that will start in Cabinda Province and will provide a range of 6,500 job places through the inclusion of businesspeople in various areas of activity, such as fisheries, agriculture, technical and vocational training.

On her turn, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, stated that ENI will make a three years donation of five million dollars, and will train professionals of the David Bernardino Paediatric Hospital, Josina Machel Hospital, Divina Providência Hospital, and also from Cabinda Province.

ENI prioritizes projects in Cabinda

According to a statement, ENI refers that the intervention priority area will be the province of Cabinda, where a positive impact is expected to benefit at least 180,000 people, with the creation of around 6,500 jobs and an increased capacity of CO2 emissions reduction.

In Namibe, the note highlights that ENI will build a 50 MWp photovoltaic power station, which will be connected to the southern transmission grid of the country, as well as will build a “joint-venture”, Solenova, between that oil company and Sonangol, dedicated to the development of renewable energy projects.

“The implementation of the first 25-megawatt phase of the project will lead to an estimated fuel consumption reduction of about 13,500 cubic meters per year, reducing electricity production costs and greenhouse gas emissions,” reads the document.

Regarding the cooperation in the health sector, ENI emphasizes that it will be developed in specialized areas of cardiac surgery, nephrology, child nephrology and paediatric neurology, paediatric haematology/oncology, infectious diseases, nutrition, women's health and child care and epidemiology.

Is is also expected a close collaboration between the Angolan and Italian health institutions, through job placement and telemedicine.

“The project direct beneficiaries will be at least 200 doctors, paramedics and technicians from the different institutions involved, with positive impact on the country, by improving the quality of health services”, says the note.

ENI is present in Angola since 1980 and has a current daily production of 145,000 barrels of oil.

