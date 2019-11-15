Angolan ambassador to Morocco delivers copy of credentials

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 15 - Angolan ambassador to Morocco, Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão, on Wednesday in Rabat handed the copies of his diplomatic credentials to that country's minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita. ,

During the delivery ceremony, the two diplomats discussed the current state of bilateral relations, deemed excellent and with perspective to be increase in various domains.

The Angola/Kingdom of Morocco diplomatic and political relations dates back to the beginning of the African peoples’ liberation struggle against colonial domination.

After Angola became independent the two governments established diplomatic relation with the opening of embassies in Luanda and Rabat.

In 1988 the two countries signed a general economical, scientific and technical cultural cooperation agreement, which enabled the holding of the first session of the Angola/Morocco Joint Bilateral Commission in 1989 in Rabat, while the second session took place in 2013, in Luanda.

