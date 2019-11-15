Adalberto da Costa Junior elected new UNITA leader

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 15 - Adalberto da Costa Júnior was elected new UNITA leader during the 13th Ordinary Congress of the main opposition party in Angola on Friday.,

Adalberto da Costa Junior, a 57-year-old militant, takes over from Isaías Samakuva.

Adalberto Junior becomes the third leader of this political organisation, founded by Jonas Savimbi.

Some 1,150 delegates attended the event.

Leader of the UNITA Parliamentary Bench, the politician was born in Chinjenje, central Huambo province.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Higher Institute of Engenharia do Porto and Public Ethics at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

The politician, who joined UNITA in 1975, was a representative of his party abroad from 1989 to 2002 in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Married with three children, in 2017, he was often seen as the potential successor of Isaiah Samakuva at UNITA president.

Check below the career of the new president of UNITA:

- 1980: He headed JURA (UNITA youth organisation) in Porto, Portugal; - 1991 - 1996: UNITA representative in Portugal; - 1996 - 2002: UNITA representative in Italy and the Vatican; - 2003: Provincial Secretary of UNITA in Luanda; - 2003 - 2008: UNITA Secretary for Communication and Marketing; - 2003 - 2009: UNITA spokesperson; - 2009 - 2011: UNITA National Secretary for Heritage Affairs; - 2012 - 2016: First Vice-President of UNITA Parliamentary Group.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.