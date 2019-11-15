U.S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES INCREASED DUTY RATES FOR IMPORTS OF QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS FROM INDIA

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) announced in an amended preliminary determination that it significantly increased the countervailing duty (“CVD”) rates it will impose on most Indian imports of quartz surface products to 83.79 percent.

This determination follows Commerce’s finding last month that producers of quartz surface products in India and Turkey have received subsidies from their governments.

As a result of this amendment, for imports of quartz surface products from India, Commerce has determined a preliminary subsidy rate of 83.79 percent to Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, a de minimis rate for Antique Marbonite, and a rate of 83.79 percent for all other Indian producers and exporters. For imports of quartz surface products from Turkey, Commerce previously assigned a preliminary subsidy rate of 3.81 percent for Belenco Dis Ticaret A.S. and all other Turkish producers and exporters.

Commerce has also made a preliminary determination that critical circumstances exist with respect to imports of quartz surface products from India and Turkey. Cambria had filed critical circumstances allegations with Commerce to stop the surge of imports into the United States from India and Turkey following Cambria’s May 2019 filing of antidumping and countervailing duty petitions. Post-petition imports of quartz surface products from India and Turkey increased by 34 percent and 67 percent, respectively, greatly exceeding Commerce’s 15 percent threshold for supporting a finding of critical circumstances.

"We appreciate the Department of Commerce’s continued diligence to enforce existing trade laws to protect U.S. businesses from unfair competition resulting from unfair subsidies to foreign companies by their governments,” said Rebecca Shult, Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Cambria. “We will continue to stand up for U.S. businesses, our 2,000 employees, and our many fabrication customers. Free trade demands fair trade.”

Commerce is scheduled to reach preliminary antidumping determinations on quartz surface products from India and Turkey on or around December 4, 2019.

Cambria’s petitions allege that the increase in Indian and Turkish imports has injured the domestic industry and threatens further damage if duties to offset unfair trade practices are not imposed. The petitions are being investigated by Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. If both agencies make affirmative determinations, final duties could be imposed in June 2020.

