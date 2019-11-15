Vision Source Senior Vice President Appointed to the University of Houston System Board of Regents by Texas Governor

Doctor John McCall receives prestigious appointment by Governor Greg Abbott

/EIN News/ -- KINGWOOD, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John McCall, OD, to the University of Houston (UH) System Board of Regents for a term set to expire August 31, 2025. An independent governing body which oversees the administration of education at the University, the Board of Regents is of critical importance to the public university. “This appointment is a great honor and I look forward to serving the university over these coming six years,” states Dr. McCall.



Dr. McCall, owner of Crockett Eye Clinic in Crocket, Texas, is Senior Vice President of Vendor Relations and one of the original Vision Source doctor leaders who was instrumental in the foundation of the company. He is also a former president of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association, diplomat and member of the Louisiana State Optometry Association. Dr. McCall received a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Optometry from UH.

“This appointment is very well deserved and reflective of Dr. McCall’s commitment and appreciation for his alma mater, the University of Houston. It is also the latest in a long history of achievement by Vision Source optometrists,” states Vision Source Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amir Khoshnevis. “Since the company was founded by Dr. Glenn Ellisor in 1991, we have become what we are today by attracting the best of the best.”

McCall’s appointment follows an extensive history of industry accomplishments by Vision Source membership. Vision Source optometrists represent some of the most influential eye care professionals in the country, including 11 former American Optometric Association (AOA) presidents with practices featuring the latest in technology, products, and innovative diagnostic systems. Members often lead their communities by holding public office, serving as officers in professional societies, and donating their time and talents to charitable organizations.

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's most extensive network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,500 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry-leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com .

