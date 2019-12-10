Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska to Call For Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Roll the Dice on Compensation

"We also offer a free service that is designed to help the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos. We call this free service the "list." ” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA , USA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Nebraska or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief explanation about mesothelioma compensation and an introduction to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste specialize in representing Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

Additionally, Erik Karst or his law firm partners make house calls in Nebraska to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma because a face to face conversation about how the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos is the compensation claim. The more specific or detailed the information about the person's exposure to asbestos the better the financial compensation.

As the Advocate would like to discuss with a Veteran or person with mesothelioma at 800-714-0303, "Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better option than a 'free' book, kit or overnight package about mesothelioma-because he can answer specific questions and map out a compensation strategy. This is a much better option for a person with mesothelioma in Nebraska." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We also offer a free service that is designed to help the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos. We call this free service the "list' and as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-this service is all about making certain the person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation. For some Navy Veterans financial compensation could exceed a million dollars as we would like to discuss." https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska: http://medschool.creighton.edu/centers/hcc/welcome/.



* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska: www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-Mesothelioma happens with people in Nebraska-especially to US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



