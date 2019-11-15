Sunwing helps Canadians spend the holidays on the beach and save

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping Canadians get out of the cold and onto the beach during the holidays with the tour operator’s Holiday Escapes Sale! From now until November 22, 2019, Sunwing is offering savings of up to $1,000 per couple on vacation packages to top-rated resorts over Christmas and New Year’s. Holiday departures are in high demand and packages will sell out quickly, so vacationers will want to book soon to spend their holidays relaxing under the sun instead of rushing around cooking, cleaning and hosting guests back home in the cold. By spending the holidays at an all inclusive resort, all travellers have to focus on is having a good time with a festive calendar full of fun!



Canadians looking to treat themselves to a luxury getaway over the holidays can choose to stay at Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in beautiful Punta Cana . This top-rated family resort offers something that everyone on Santa’s list will love, from carolling sing-alongs on Christmas Eve and visits from the big man himself to holiday ornament decorating and plenty of other activities.

Travellers who want to trade in the dreary chills and winds back home for a festive getaway full of sand, sun and fun can choose to stay at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya where guests can look forward to special festive events and dinners throughout their stay. Sun-seekers can lounge by the sprawling pool area while mini vacationers have a blast at the complimentary kids club, before the whole family retires to luxurious accommodation options with premium amenities.

Another popular beach resort included in the promotion is Paradisus Princesa del Mar in Cuba . This adults only property is nestled on pristine white-sand shores and features plenty of activities and several pools where travellers can unwind or raise a toast to the New Year with a refreshing mojito.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine* and non-alcoholic beverage service. Plus, a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

