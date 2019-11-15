SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (“Abeona” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ABEO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Sealed Air securities between May 31, 2018 and September 23, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/abeo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Abeona’s Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate; (2) as a result, the Company failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or else such transport stability was insufficient; (3) consequently, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 23, 2019, Abeona announced receipt of a clinical hold letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), “clarifying that the FDA will not provide approval for the Company to begin its planned Phase 3 clinical trial for EB-101 until it submits to the FDA additional data points on transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites.” On this news, Abeona’s stock price fell $0.39 per share, or 11.96%, to close at $2.87 per share on September 23, 2019.

If you suffered a loss in Abeona you have until January 2, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



