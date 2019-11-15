Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs meets in Washington with Deputy National Security Advisor for MENA at WHNSC

The Undersecretary for International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa met today, in Washington, DC, with the Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle East and North Africa at the White House National Security Council, Dr. Victoria Coates.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla hailed the fruitful and growing Bahraini-American partnership and the strong ties between the two friendly countries, which are based on a wide range of cooperation in various fields, stressing that this special relationship between the two countries is a solid pillar of regional security and a starting point for regional and international partnerships and alliances.

The Undersecretary for International Affairs praised the efforts exerted by the United States to enhance the security and stability of the Middle East region, noting that the Kingdom of Bahrain is an effective security partner and a reliable and important ally in the region that has proved its effectiveness and importance in preserving the common interests and values of the two countries, as well as the stability of the Gulf region.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla stated that the comprehensive and enlightened vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa is the best way to achieve peace and prosperity in the Middle East. He also mentioned that a comprehensive reform approach is based on renewed reform, moderation, civilized coexistence, affirmation of positive cooperation, investment in human resources and sustainable development, which these are areas where the Kingdom of Bahrain has come a long way and represents a model for progress, freedoms and development, despite the regional challenges and global crises.

The Undersecretary for International Affairs commended the great steps taken by the United States in the fight against terrorism, destabilizing security and undermining stability, stressing that the Kingdom of Bahrain aligned itself with the United States in the face of those practices and its decisive response to them.

For her part, the Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle East and North Africa at the White House National Security Council, Dr. Victoria Coates, expressed her appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its keenness to cooperate with her country, as permanent allies at various levels, and work together in the context of the close relations between the two friendly countries to provide opportunities for peace in the region and the world.



