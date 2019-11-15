Foreign Minister Shahid pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Morocco

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Dr. Saad Eddine El-Othmani, today.

During the call, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Rabat, Minister Shahid conveyed greetings and good wishes from His Excellency President Solih, to His Excellency the Prime Minister and the people of Morocco. Minister Shahid further expressed confidence that his Official Visit to Morocco will further enhance the close cooperation existing between both countries.

Minister Shahid and Prime Minister El-Othmani discussed various matters of mutual interest, including the importance of people to people contact between the two countries and cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, heritage, counter-terrorism and de-radicalization, higher education and environment.

Minister Shahid is accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel, Ambassador of Maldives to UAE, His Excellency Dr. Hussain Niyaaz, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Shiaan and Assistant Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Moomina Ibrahim.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.