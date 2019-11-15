Bear Stearns Companies Announces South American Real Estate Development Project

$50 Million For Key Infrastructure Projects

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bear Stearns Companies is pleased to announce a partnership in providing real estate development financing and consultation to a leading land development group in operation throughout South America. Bear Stearns hopes to provide $50 million USD in financing that will be used in developing financial opportunity for existing business models and necessary infrastructure for areas in need primarily in Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.Our Real Estate Development team specializes in institutional level funding strategies and works closely with the Bear Stearns Research group to identify areas of greatest benefit and opportunity. Bear Stearns Companies is actively seeking further collaboration across the region.Bear Stearns Companies provides global investment banking and management services, offering a wide range of products and services to an elite clientele. Bear Stearns works exclusively with corporations, governments, other financial institutions and a select group of ultra high net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Bear Stearns Companies functions primarily as a portfolio, asset management and consulting firm, drawing on decades of experience in capital markets allowing for ease in transactions across broad ranges of debt related financial instruments spanning across most major markets around the world.Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance and Bear Stearns Companies is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.



