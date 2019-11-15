MEMPHIS BLUES COMMUNITY WILL HOST THE MID-SOUTH ROLL CALL WITH ITS PHASE II GRAND OPENING

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is pleased to announce that our Memphis Blues Community will be hosting The Mid-South Roll Call in conjunction with its Phase II Grand Opening on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm.



Our Phase II Grand Opening is a private event recognizing the dedication and hard work of our Mid-South First Responders, Military, and Health Care Professionals. We have teamed up with Coty Barker, First Responder Investment Advisor, to show our appreciation and support for all those who serve our community and country.

We will have live music featuring Barbara Blue and The Brad Webb Band, door prizes, food trucks with Memphis BBQ, gift bags, desserts, t-shirts, and more. Best of all, there will be a raffle for a custom Ford Raptor, valued at $157,000, just for those who serve! Tickets are $10 and benefit the Operation Protect Our Police Charity.

Memphis Blues is the first and only newly developed all-rental community in the United States. The community won the award for the Manufactured Housing Community of the Year from the Manufactured Housing Institute at the annual Congress & Expo this year. Memphis Blues offers affordable luxury living at its finest with many state-of-the-art amenities, just minutes from Downtown Memphis.



UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.



