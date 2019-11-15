NF Energy Saving Corporation Announces Shareholders' Approval of Name Change to BOQI International Medical Inc. and Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the "Company") today announced voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 15, 2019, the shareholders of the Company voted to (i) elect the seven individuals named below to serve as directors of the Company to hold office until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2020 and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified, (ii) approve the amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to change the name of the Company to BOQI International Medical Inc., (iii) approve, on an advisory vote, the Company’s Say on Pay Vote, (iv) approve, on an advisory basis, one year as the frequency of the Company’s Say When on Pay Vote, and (v) ratify the appointment of HHC, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019.

1. The votes cast by shareholders with respect to the election of directors were as follows:





For Withheld Broker

Non-Votes Yongquan Bi 7,336,306 367 546,022 Gang Li 7,336,306 367 546,022 Tiewei Song 7,336,211 462 546,022 Changqing Yan 7,336,214 459 546,022 Mia Kuang Ching 7,336,219 454 546,022 Ju Li 7,336,330 343 546,022 Fengsheng Tan 7,336,311 362 546,022





2. The votes cast by shareholders with respect to the amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to change the name of the Company to BOQI International Medical Inc. were as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker

Non-Votes 5,398,172 2,375,087 17,233 546,022





3. The votes cast by shareholders with respect to the non-binding advisory vote approving named executive officer compensation were as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker

Non-Votes 4,958,458 2,377,347 868 546,022





4. The votes cast by shareholders with respect to non-binding advisory vote approving the frequency of future advisory votes on the resolution approving named executive officer compensation were as follows:





One Year Two Years Three Years Abstain Broker

Non-Votes 7,328,540 6,356 1,614 163 546,022





5. The votes cast by shareholders with respect to the ratification of the selection of HHC, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019 were as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker

Non-Votes 6,324,992 1,540,350 17,353

"The Annual Meeting of Shareholders today was a milestone for us. Changing our name to BOQI International Medical Inc. reflects our new strategic focus on becoming a consumer-centric healthcare company," said Mr. Tiewei Song, the Chief Executive Officer and President of NF Energy Saving Corporation. "The management team is committed to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to our consumers, and creating growth initiatives to position our company for a long-term success."

About NF Energy Saving Corporation

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BIMI@dgipl.co



