Visit of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to WHO
WHAT H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission will visit WHO headquarters and meet with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
A bilateral meeting will be followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand and deepen WHO’s relationship and cooperation with the AU.
A press briefing by the AU Commission Chairperson and WHO Director-General will follow.
WHEN Monday 18 November 09:00 CET (Geneva)
Press Briefing scheduled 10:00 CET
WHERE WHO headquarters, Geneva
